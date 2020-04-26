Shakib, Shishir blessed with another baby girl

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and his wife have been blessed with another baby girl.

The new guest to the family was born at a hospital in the USA on Friday, said Shakib's mother Shirin Akter.

Shakib flew to the USA last month to accompany his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir. Right after reaching the USA, he had been in self-isolation for 14 days.

Shakib and Shishir have another daughter named Alaina, who was also born in the USA five years ago.

Currently, the star all-rounder has been serving a two-year ban imposed by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him.

The southpaw is expected to return to action at the highest level of the game after October this year. -UNB
























