BPL's fate to be decided through BFF EC meeting





The BFF senior vice president and PFLC's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy in a written statement disclosed it as well as the outcomes of the meeting through a video message.

Representatives of the participating clubs also joined the video conference where different issues of the league were also discussed.

The written statement said that the club representatives expressed their opinion that the fate of the league should be decided in a BFF executive committee's meeting in the last week of next month after considering the entire situation of the country aroused by COVID-19.

In the meeting, issues were also included stimulus package for the participating clubs to overcome the economic losses due to COVID-19, arrangement of league without foreign players as well as cancelation of relegation.

Earlier, on March 24, the BFF postponed the Bangladesh Premier League for an indefinite period due to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country. BSS





























