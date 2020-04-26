Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:14 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mashrafe to auction favourite things he possesses for 16 years

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Mashrafe to auction favourite things he possesses for 16 years

Mashrafe to auction favourite things he possesses for 16 years

While he has been in forefront to help the people severely affected by Covid-19 (Novel Coronavirus) with some innovative idea and activities, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza now decided to put some of his favourite cricketing kits that he possessed for 16 years up for auction.
'Auction 4 Action' which auctioned Shakib Al Hasan's World Cup bat a few days ago, will also put Mashrafe's things up for auction to raise fund.
"Mashrafe has told us that he would put some of his favourite things up for his action. He has been possessing those things for the last 16 years but he didn't confirm which things he would put up for auction," Auction for Action co-founder Prito Reza told the reporters.
"He would let us know about those things later and once we know about it, we will let you know."
'Auction 4 Action' earlier auctioned Shakib Al Hasan's bat with which he scored an avalanche of runs in the World Cup. The base price of the bat was Tk. 5 lakh and in the auction it was sold for Tk. 20 lakh.
The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Ashraful also would auction their favourite bat. Mushfiqur will put the bat up for auction which he used to score the country's first double century in the Test cricket.
Ashraful would auction two bats with which he scored the maiden Test century which made him the youngest Test centurion of the world and the bat which he used to score a historical century to beat the then all conquering Australian team.
Other players are also believed to come forward to put their favourite cricketing kits up for auction as advised by Shakib Al Hasan, who first gave the idea during a live chat session with his fans.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, an MP from the Narail-2 constituency so far took some innovative ideas to combat with the Covid-19 in his area. Apart from aiding the people with essential things regularly, he also set a disinfection chamber at the main gate of Narail Sadar Hospital.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Windies 'flexible' over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers
May our lives never face this situation again: Habibul
Shakib, Shishir blessed with another baby girl
BPL's fate to be decided through BFF EC meeting
Mashrafe to auction favourite things he possesses for 16 years
Pakistan's Malik asks for dropping cricket ban
UEFA to advance up to 70 million euros to clubs amid financial crisis
'Sharing birthday with legend Sachin is special'


Latest News
Schoolboy found slaughtered in Thakurgaon
Pregnant coronavirus patient flees from Jashore hospital
UN urged to take back 500 Rohingya floating on Bay of Bengal
‘No evidence’ people with coronavirus are immunised: WHO
Man dies drinking cleaner to beat coronavirus
Farmers harvest 44pc paddy in haor region: Agri Minister
Girl 'commits suicide' in Laxmipur
14 more tested COVID-19 positive in Khulna division
Garment workers heading toward Dhaka to save jobs
9 more infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Most Read News
PCR-based diagnosis vs serology test to detect COVID-19 infection: Need a consensus
Gonosasthaya Kendra gives COVID-19 test kits to BSMMU, CDC
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Bangladesh faces a tough battle against COVID-19
Nine more deaths from coronavirus, 309 newly infected
Welcome Ramadan: Heal the world, heal humanity
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Shakib, his wife blessed with second baby girl
COVID-19 and its impact on tourism sector of BD
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft