

Mashrafe to auction favourite things he possesses for 16 years

'Auction 4 Action' which auctioned Shakib Al Hasan's World Cup bat a few days ago, will also put Mashrafe's things up for auction to raise fund.

"Mashrafe has told us that he would put some of his favourite things up for his action. He has been possessing those things for the last 16 years but he didn't confirm which things he would put up for auction," Auction for Action co-founder Prito Reza told the reporters.

"He would let us know about those things later and once we know about it, we will let you know."

'Auction 4 Action' earlier auctioned Shakib Al Hasan's bat with which he scored an avalanche of runs in the World Cup. The base price of the bat was Tk. 5 lakh and in the auction it was sold for Tk. 20 lakh.

The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Ashraful also would auction their favourite bat. Mushfiqur will put the bat up for auction which he used to score the country's first double century in the Test cricket.

Ashraful would auction two bats with which he scored the maiden Test century which made him the youngest Test centurion of the world and the bat which he used to score a historical century to beat the then all conquering Australian team.

Other players are also believed to come forward to put their favourite cricketing kits up for auction as advised by Shakib Al Hasan, who first gave the idea during a live chat session with his fans.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, an MP from the Narail-2 constituency so far took some innovative ideas to combat with the Covid-19 in his area. Apart from aiding the people with essential things regularly, he also set a disinfection chamber at the main gate of Narail Sadar Hospital. -BSS





























