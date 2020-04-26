BSTI bans 17 products of 12 companies

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has banned sales, distribution, storing and commercial advertising of 17 products of 12 companies.

All of the companies were also served show-cause notices over their substandard items, said a BSTI release on Saturday.

The substandard products and companies are-AP-1 Ghee of Kalpana Commodities and Ankor Semolina of Chattogram Flour Ltd in Chattogram, Al Amin Chocolate of Al Amin Bakery and Confectionary in Jashore, Mr Baker Biscuit of Mr Baker Pastry Shop in Dhaka, Saba Potato Chips of Safe Food Industries in Faridpur, Bango Salt of Ryad Salt Industries in Cox's Bazar, RM Ghee of Rajshahi Mistanno Vander, Special Brand Ghee, Soyabean Oil, Turmeric Powder of Genius Safe Food and Consumers and Sima Semolina of Sima Flour Mills Ltd in Bogura, AB-1 Butter oil Raja Brand's Ghee of GM Food Products and Noorjahan Brand Butter of Shah International Food Product in Gazipur, Best-1 Brand Ghee of Mother Dairy and Food Product in Shariatpur, Shomshernagar Shahi Brand Ghee of Shahi Food Product in Moulvibazar and an unidentified soybean oil. -UNB