Sunday, 26 April, 2020, 2:14 AM
As lockdown wears on, Dhaka people find solace in flying kites

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

As the lockdown wears on, another day of possibilities, opportunities, joys and countless other vicissitudes of life disappears into the ether for millions of housebound Dhaka residents. With the nationwide shutdown nearing its first month, the constant tedium of four walls can only be matched by the gloom of a worsening coronavirus outbreak that necessitated it.
The dark clouds hovering across the rumbling city sky on Friday seemed to mimic the current plight as a drizzle turned into a heavy downpour in the afternoon. But the mood was soon lifted by the sight of a bright blue sky dotted with a bevy of colourful kites basking in the sun's golden glow.
Ordered to remain indoors as much as possible in order to avoid contagion, many, bored of channel-surfing on TV or browsing social media, have found solace in flying kites on their rooftops.
This is a growing trend in Dhaka amid the lockdown, according to Shahjahan Mridha Benu, general secretary of Bangladesh Kite Federation. Many people have rented kites from the federation over the last month, he said.
As the wind blew across DIT Project in Badda's Merul on Friday evening, Saiful Islam, a resident, frantically unspooled and tugged at the string as his leafy green kite swirled with the breeze while his children looked on in wonderment.
"We're stuck at home now so I made a Patenga kite with coconut leaf stems, paper and polythene. We had the string at home and when the kite was finally airborne, my children were elated."
Watching neighbours fly kites, Farhana Rahman had asked her husband to get one for their daughter but to no avail. Nevertheless, she and her daughter now spend most of their evenings gazing at the kites as they flutter across the sky.
"I have never flown a kite and my 19-month-old daughter has never seen one up close. As I watched everyone else flying kites, I too felt the urge to get one myself. I have never seen so many kites in the DIT Project area over the last three years," said Farhana.
Usually, residents of Old Dhaka fly colourful kites during the "Sakrain" festival marking the last day of the Bengali month of Poush. Other than that, kites are flown in very few households in the city nowadays.
Kite enthusiasts, however, are having to make do with homemade kites during the lockdown rather than the designer ones available otherwise.
But a few lucky ones have managed to buy kites from their local grocery stores.
Lawyer Jahangir Alam is one of them, having bought his kite from a kitchen market at the dogged insistence of his children. And it has proved a worthy buy for Jahangir with the activity helping strengthen the family bond while offering a welcome respite from the banalities of life under lockdown.


