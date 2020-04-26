Video
PM to hold videoconference with Rajshahi division officials tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 26 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a videoconference with public representatives and officials of the districts of Rajshahi division over the Covid-19 issue on Monday.
The videoconference will take place at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganobhaban at 10:00am, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and some private TV channels and radio stations will broadcast the videoconference live.
Earlier, the prime minister exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of 51 districts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions in five phases.    -UNB


