Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:51 AM
Welcome Ramadan: Heal the world, heal humanity

Once more the holy month of Ramadan has arrived, albeit in the midst of an unprecedented health calamity sweeping across the world. Also due to the social distancing factor the usual Tarawi prayers will not be arranged at most mosques. However, coupled with maintaining health precautionary measures we would like to stress on the spiritual essence encompassing the holy month.

It is worthwhile to remember the important lessons of this month in making us better human beings. For it is not just about abstaining from food, drink and harsh words during the fasting hours. That to say, it is a month of deep introspection and sacrifice and one that gives Muslims the opportunity to show their humanity to others. This is through sharing their food and wealth with the least fortunate and poor as well as by demonstrating self-restraint, tolerance of all regardless of their differences, and being honest and pure in all their dealings.

We believe this is going to be a special Ramadan for transforming ourselves as more responsible and caring individuals. Moreover, with millions struggling to make ends meet we must run the extra mile, in terms of practicing voluntary charity.  Despite our limits, we must extend the hands of sharing whatever we have.

Apart from combating the pandemic, we believe the government will be vigilant about disgraceful price hike of essentials as it is awful that those with limited incomes must forgo essential items in their diet after a daylong fast. Additionally, authorities concerned must take strict measures against those who sell adulterated food as Iftar items during this month, using toxic colorants, burnt oil and other harmful ingredients.

While we stress to preserve the spiritual essence of this holy month, we sincerely pray to the god almighty to heal the world and humanity from the Coronavirus curse - as we sincerely believe with every hardship comes ease. This too shall pass but we must never be devoid of the lessons that the pandemic has taught us.





Lastly, in our individual and collective struggle to win over greed, jealousy, anger and all vices we must be generous enough to include all non - Muslim citizens in our sincere endeavours.

Ramadan Mubarak. 



