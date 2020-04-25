Used masks are not ordinary wastes







After the first identification of COVID-19 in the country on March 8, in just one and a half months about 4,000 people in 58 districts have been infected and more than 100 have died. The scope of transmission is gradually increasing due to various reasons.



People of all ages are using masks of various prices and quality to go out in case of need for awareness and protection. Many are wearing gloves. Nowadays, used masks and gloves are thrown on the streets and other open places. The transmission of the virus can be spread through discarded masks and gloves with our little carelessness. If this happens, our other precautions or shields will not be able to protect us from infection. Also, in the early stages of the infection, some unscrupulous and greedy people collected discarded masks from various places and tried to sell them for re-use. So we need to be extremely careful and cautious in this regard.











After the use, discarded masks and gloves can be burned together without leaving them around the house, on the street or in the open. We can also bury them and remain safe from unexpected means of transmission.



Abu Faruk

