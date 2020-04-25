PCR-based diagnosis vs serology test to detect COVID-19 infection: Need a consensus







Some other countries including China, South Korea also successfully developed this test very early of COVID-19 outbreak. Since this virus is highly contagious, initial focus was given on the symptomatic patients to detect the presence of viral particle by collecting nasal or throat swabs. Keep in mind that this is not a new protocol because the same testing has been done for other COVIDs, which are likely less contagious.Since COVID-19 is a highly replicating virus compared to other COVIDs, sensitivity of this test to detect COVID-19 was presumably higher than other COVIDs.



Usually other COVIDs are less replicating and localized more in the lower respiratory tract to be able to cause symptoms. Collection of swabs from the lower respiratory tract is not easy unless someone produce cough. Due to this fundamental difference, COVID-19 detection by PCR was very successful in the symptomatic patients since COVID-19 virus colonizes in the upper respiratory tract and someone can easily pick the virus in the swab sticks.Interestingly, among the symptomatic individuals, only 20% people are test positive and 80% are still negative.



This suggests that swabs collected from those 80% test negative group either didn't have enough virus particle (poor-quality nasopharyngeal swabs) to get detected by PCR or they could be acquired normal common cold-like symptoms due to other COVIDs. It can also vary within the same patient depending on the timing of the test and the start of the infection and/or the onset of symptoms.



Presumably, a small portion (10-30 %?) of individual from the 80% who were initially negative could be positive later, might indicate lower number of viral particles in their initial visits. If this is true, this clearly opens up a new window of research, a group of individuals shows symptoms even with less number of viral loads but test could be negative. This variation is probably expected because viral loads would vary among individuals' exposure level and viral replication against host response. The remaining individuals from the symptomatic group (80%-bulk group) remain negative and healthy.



Although PCR-based diagnosis has been very helpful in identification and isolation of infected individuals and ultimately contributed to reduce the transmission, it was not optimal when we learnt that infection also spreads through asymptomatic healthy individuals. Unfortunately, PCR-based diagnosis was mostly centered on symptomatic but not asymptomatic cases. Asymptomatic people either resolved infection or never got exposed.



As a matter of facts that concern most today how to identify those asymptomatic individuals, they used to be the carrier of virus to some extent and instead of being harmful for their own they became very dangerous of spreading infection to most vulnerable groups. This is one of the reasons why suspected individual or contacts of patients were told to isolate themselves at least 14 days so that they would not be a threat to the vulnerable people. In summary, PCR-based diagnosis could find the following groups of individuals:



1. Positive cases (20%): Active patients-symptomatic, risk of transmission

2. Negative cases (80%): A. still symptomatic-may be less viral load, but risk of transmission B. Completely healthy (never tested by PCR), potential virus carrier, risk of transmission

As COVID-19 spreads, PCR-based diagnosis though able to find only a portion population, calls getting louder and louder to find another approach from the diagnostic platform to define the large group of non-symptomatic individuals whether they recently got exposed to COVID-19 or already recovered without showing symptoms. This is on the ground for any country how and when to lift the restriction of shelter-in-place. The critical question is if COVID-19 is not completely disappeared, how government will take a decision without seeing any evidence that people will be safe in the community.



On the other hand, false negative results can have devastating impacts on the current efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak as infected patients (asymptomatic) are mistakenly given the green light to return home, return to work and possibly infecting others. Due to this unwanted situation which might arise in near future, relying solely on nucleic acid tests to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 is a risky strategy.Thus, calls to add independent testing methodologies to complement RT-qPCR are becoming increasing louder.



Can antibody test in blood be the right choice?

Serology test or detection of antibodies in patients' blood against COVID-19 is rather easy to perform and safe in operation in the lab because no virus would be present in the blood. Specific antibodies are expected to see in the blood if an individual is exposed to COVID-19 but not necessarily develops symptoms. Antibody test results are important in detecting infections with few or no symptoms. According to US-CDC, the results from the serology tests will allow experts to estimate how many people have been infected nationally. The results will also provide information about the percentage of residents who have not had COVID-19 and are still at risk for infection. This research is designed to help us understand who has been infected with COVID-19 and determine factors that confer protection against this virus.



A typical serology test looks for IgM/IgG antibodies in the blood samples, which are relatively stable than viral RNA. Due to this property, IgM/IgG serological specimens are less sensitive to spoilage during collection, transport, storage and testing than RT-qPCR specimens. Unlike PCR-based diagnosis, serological tests can detect past infection because virus-specific antibodies can persist in the blood for several weeks/months after onset of symptoms. The major limitation of antibody-based diagnosis is that IgM/IgG antibodies cannot be found in the blood samples until minimum 7 days of post-infection. This is the setback of using this test because COVID-19-infected person can spread virus to many people before formally diagnosed and isolated. This is why CDC highlighted two major points when using this antibody test in the ground of diagnosis of COVID-19:



1. It typically takes one to two weeks after someone becomes sick with COVID-19 for their body to make antibodies; some people may take longer to develop antibodies.

2. Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, the test may not find antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection.



What would be the best use of antibody test?

Under the current circumstance and for the scientific point of view, IgM/IgG serological tests alone may not be enough to diagnose COVID-19, but they can be a valuable diagnostic tool when combined with RT-qPCR. This assay can be used in large-scale, whole-population, testing to assess the overall immune response to the virus and identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus. The following metrics has been recommended by Diazyme laboratories in order to combine both RT-PCR and serology tests to better identify the missing undiagnosed people in the community. Once, this is tested against COVID-19, government of any country will be able to take a decision when to relax the Stay Home order and people can get back to normal life.



Dr Jubayer Rahman writes from Maryland, USA















