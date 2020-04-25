

COVID-19 and its impact on tourism sector of BD



The viability and existence of tourism extensively rest on the smooth functioning of globalization since it is the ongoing process by which regional socio-economic, and cultural factors are integrated through a globe-spanning network of communication and trade whichhelp expedite movement of goods, values, ideas and people around the world.This is why Campbell, MacKinnon, and Stevens (2011) define globalization as "A complex web of social processes that intensify and expand worldwide economic, cultural, political and technological exchanges and connections."



The term globalization came into existence as early as 1950s, especially after the Second World War to recognize the increasing interdependence of economies and societies around the world. Globalization, therefore has triggered various changes in the global economy by liberalizing the international trade, competition, free movement of capital and work force, investments, etc. It helped remove barriers for capital, goods, financial and investment flows. One of the most flourishing areas of globalization is tourism, because it's the most important area that globalization directly affects.But ironically COVID-19 has been a stumbling block to the globalization process and thus paralyzes all potential ways of development where tourism is the worst victim.



The upgraded assessment of The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has predicted the probable impact of the COVID-19 on international tourism. In their assessment the United Nations specialized agency for tourism assumes that in 2020 international tourist arrivals will be down by 20% to 30% compared with 2019 figures. Therefore, an expected fall of between 20-30% could translate into a decline in international tourism earnings (exports) of between US$300-450 billion, which decreases almost one third of the US$ 1.5 trillion generated in 2019. In view of past market trends, this would mean that between five and seven years' worth of growth will be lost to COVID-19. In this connection UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili remarked "while it is too early to make a full assessment of the likely impact of COVID-19 on tourism, it is clear that millions of jobs within the sector are at risk of being lost. Around 80% of all tourism businesses are small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the sector has been leading the way in providing employment and other opportunities for women, youth and rural communities".



The president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) remarks during a press conference that, if this situation continues each company will have to go for the golden handshake with 30% of their staff members. The World Travel and Tourism Council assessed that, the coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk. In another assessment the equivalent to a loss of three months of global travel in 2020 could lead to a corresponding reduction in jobs of between 12% and 14%. The coronavirus outbreak therefore clearly poses a serious threat to the industry as a whole, to those employed within it, and those wishing to continue traveling.



The scenario of unemployment in the tourism sector of Bangladesh is quite alarming. For example, the direct contribution of travel and tourism to employment in Bangladesh was 1,180.5 thousand persons in the year 2018. At the same time it increased from 534.1 thousand in 1999 to 1,180.5 thousand persons in 2018 rising at an average annual rate of 4.42 per cent. "On the other hand, in 2018, the direct contribution of travel and tourism to employment (of GDP) in Bangladesh was 1.9 per cent and the direct contribution of travel and tourism to employment growth was 7.7 per cent".



Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) forecasts that,because of the outbreak of Covid-19,tourism sector of Bangladesh will incur a loss of around 5,700 crore Taka. Around 40 lakh people are serving in this sector, including tour operators, travel agents, hotels, motels, resorts, airlines, transportation, cruising and guiding of tourists. After consultationwith the concerned members,the Toab hasalready estimated (from January to December, 20020) that the losses will stand approximately Tk5,700 crore. Therefore, in order to tide the tourism sector overduring the crisis, the Toab recommended making sufficient allocations to the tourism and hospitality sector for the next three fiscal years and demanded a VAT waiver for the industry players.



Immediately Toab President in a letter sent to civil aviation and tourism ministry, demanded financialsupport from the government to cover the business losses.The organization further recommends "If any member of Toab dies of Covid-19 we demand Tk30-35 lakh for his/her family".It can be added here that, the prime minister has already announced a Tk30, 000 crore support package for service sector organizations and affected industries,low-interest loans as working capital will be dispensedunder the financial assistance package-1(The Business Standard, April, 14, 2020).



In fine,what is deeply concerning is that the imminent unemployment problems will aggravate the financial crisis more acutely than ever before. Therefore, it is high time to save the tourism sector which teeters on the brink of closing down by containing COVID-19 before it spreads as an epidemic. In order to solve this widespread problem, all political parties should stand by the poor and infected people forgetting their political differences. At the same time, both the government and the owners of industry should work together to solve the upcoming unemployment problems.



The writer is an academic















