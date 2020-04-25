

Bangladesh faces a tough battle against COVID-19



A significant number of new districts found their places on the COVID-19 map of Bangladesh with fresh reports of deaths and infected people during the last two weeks. Though the virus is infecting people at a relatively lower rate in Bangladesh, it is still a cause of great concern.



The biggest challenge facing the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is enforcement of its own directives - especially maintenance of social distancing -which have been announced in close coordination with the international community as well as WHO to combat coronavirus.



As we turn on various national television channels, we watch newscasts of almost normal activities of people representing all walks of life at many places.The reports come not only from different parts of the country but also from places both in and around the nation's capital.



These reports clearly show that the government orders to combat coronavirus are not being complied with by many people. These reports also show that the official directivesare still in place but there is no enforcement of them in some areas of the country including even pockets of Dhaka city.



As I was watching news on a TV channel a couple of days ago, I witnessed all but normal life in several places including two areas of Sylhet and Brahmanbaria as well as in parts of the capital itself -- Mohammadpur, Jatrabari and Bangshal. Most shops in these areas were found to be wide open but of course with few exceptions.



But most people in these areas had their facemasks on. However, they didn't comply with the order to maintain social or physical distancing - the key measure for protection from the virus. In most of these places, they were found to be interacting with each other quite closely making themselves vulnerable to coronavirus which is said to be spreading from one person to another.



The lockdown as well as the government order for staying home except for emergencies are still in place. A vast majority of people in the country are obeying these directives. But some people are obviously not complying with these vital instructions. They are not maintaining social distancing either thus putting not only themselves but the whole country at risks.



Recently, the local administration in Sarail, Brahmanbaria miserably failed when thousands of people attended a funeral prayer there defying a government ban on assembly of more than five people. It's difficult to understand why it was so important for those people to attend that funeral even by risking their own lives and showing utter disregard fora government order.



In Saudi Arabia where the religion of Islam was founded, similar ban is also currently in place prohibiting congregational prayers as well as attending funeral prayer for any Muslim regardless of his religious or political rank and status in such a large number. Yet, the people of Brahmanbaria and some other places attended that funeral openly flouting an assembly ban.



Their defiant action brought Bangladesh back in the international headlines.While mass gathering of people is banned all over the world due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, a funeral prayer attended by so many people in Bangladesh in clear violation of a government directive instantly became world news - especially in these days of a deadly disease that spreads from person to person.



Sadly, it was not the first time for this kind of mass gathering which took place in Bangladesh defying government directives since the coronavirus pandemic began. Another massive funeral prayer for the father of a local Awami League leader was held late last month in Lakshmipur district causing concern among locals and raising legitimate questions on enforcement of law and order.



This kind of mass gathering in defiance of a government ban reflects one thing very clearly and that is nothing but the failure of the local law enforcement agencies whose job is to execute order of the government by not allowing such gatherings under any circumstances. If it still happens, then the local authority still remains accountable to the government for its failure.



Soon after the incident in Brahmanbaria, Health Minister Zahid Malik frankly admitted that the local administration had failed to control gathering at the funeral prayer. He said some disciplinary actions had already been taken against some police officers and an enquiry committee had also been formed with instructions to submit its report by April 22.



The government response to Brahmanbaria incident as spelt out by Health Minister Malik was fairly quick and measured. But Malik should be concerned over the fact that the Brahmanbaria incident was not the first of its kind. In just less than one month ago, a similar funeral prayer was held in Lakshmipur district and both in clear violation of an ongoing government ban.



If the government would take strong action against the mass gathering at the first funeral prayer in Lakshmipur district, then the second one in Brahmanbaria would never take place. So, there lies the failure of the government to handle effectively violations against its own ban which has been in place for protecting the country from the global pandemic of coronavirus.



The two funeral prayers in Lakshmipur and Brahmanbaria in two consecutive months as well as the normal activities of life in more and more places of Bangladesh in defiance of government directives as being shown on TV almost every day clearly point to the fact that many people in the country are not taking the threat of the global pandemic of COVID-19 seriously enough.



This is because of several reasons, such as, poverty, ignorance and also an attitude of many people - includingthe educated folks - of Bangladesh to flout government law and order. In many countries of the world including Britain, France and Canada, people are handcuffed and placed under arrest the moment they break a government ban or law or order regardless of their position or status.



That kind of strict enforcement of law and order is missing in Bangladesh and that is precisely the reason for not complying with a government ban even though it is for saving lives and protectingthe country from an alarming global pandemic. However, there is also a great need for educating people and creating awareness among them about any critical issue. And here comes the role of the mass media.



The current COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is not looking good as reflected on a linear scale. The curve has been steadily sloping upward since April 6 with more and more deaths and infected people. According to official counts, 131 people have died of coronavirus and 4687 have been infected by the disease up until April 24. By this time, only 112 people have recovered. The infection rate is increasing by the day which is certainly a cause of concern for the country.



These figures are from the official sources. The unofficial counts, if there are any, may even be higher. So, this is not the time for complacency. Bangladesh is crossing a critical phase of the pandemic. It may or may not be the peak of the deadly disease yet. At this stage, compliance with the government directives is extremely important to win the battle against coronavirus.











The writer is a Toronto-based Bangladeshi journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network





