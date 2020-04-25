Nor’wester kills one, damaged houses, crops in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Apr 24: A sexagenarian man was killed as a nor'wester lashed different upazilas of the district on Thursday.

In Naria upazila, a man identified as Jahur Akon, 60, a boatman of Jakir Kha Kandi village in the upazila, was killed as a branch of a tree fell on him, said

Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Naria Police Station.

The storm started around 5 :30 pm and swept over different parts of the district including Naria, Bhederganj, Jajira upazilas of the district.

Besides, a number of houses were damaged and many trees were uprooted during the storm.

Additional deputy commissioner of the district Mohammad Mamun-Ul-Hasan said steps will be taken to provide relief to the affected people. -UNB













