Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:50 AM
Nor’wester kills one, damaged houses, crops in Shariatpur

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

SHARIATPUR, Apr 24: A sexagenarian man was killed as a nor'wester lashed different upazilas of the district on Thursday.
In Naria upazila, a man identified as Jahur Akon, 60, a boatman of Jakir Kha Kandi village in the upazila, was killed as a branch of a tree fell on him, said
Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Naria Police Station.
The storm started around 5 :30 pm and swept over different parts of the district including Naria, Bhederganj, Jajira upazilas of the district.
Besides, a number of houses were damaged and many trees were uprooted during the storm.
Additional deputy commissioner of the district Mohammad Mamun-Ul-Hasan said steps will be taken to provide relief to the affected people.    -UNB


