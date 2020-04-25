Public transport shutdown extended further





The government took the decision to prevent the further transmission of the highly infectious virus in the country, said Roads and Highways Division (RHD) on Friday.

However, important services on roads and rivers, including food supplies, daily commodities,

fuel, medicines, agricultural goods, fertiliser, fisheries, baby foods and essential items, will remain out of the purview of the suspension.

The RHD also directed all concerned not to carry people on goods-carrying vehicles.

The government declared general holidays from March 26 which was later extended for five times and suspended mass transport to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. It also shut down educational institutions, banned gatherings, imposed a restriction on movement and urged people to stay indoors to help the country fight the deadly virus.

On April 23, the government extended the general holidays for the fifth time until May 5 in a bid to tackle the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

The government also closed all the educational institutions for the period.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 131 deaths and 4,689 coronavirus cases. -UNB





















