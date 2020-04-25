Chinese firm donates medical logistics to BD

China Machinery Import and Export Co. (CMC), a Chinese international engineering contractor and subsidiary of China General Technology Group, has donated a large number of urgent anti-epidemic materials including 1,000,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits, 10,000 goggles, and 2,000 forehead thermometer to Bangladesh government.

The first batch of supplies arrived in Dhaka with Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on Thursday.

The medical logistics were handed over at a function jointly arranged by CMC and Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the capital, said the Chinese embassy in Dhaka on

Friday.

CMC is a contractor in a range of projects, mainly industrial facilities and power plants, according to the Chinese embassy.











