RMG factory reopening at this stage not wise, say experts





The businesspeople fear that their demands from the international buyers will be shifted to other countries especially, those that have relaxed the lockdown, such as Italy, Spain and Germany including neighbouring countries China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Turkey. They have already opened up their economies.

Already we came to know that Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, has announced that gradually all the garment factories will be opened from Sunday.

But health experts, garment workers' leaders and the representatives of civil society have strongly condemned the thought of reopening the factories as the number of coronaviurs patients and death toll are increasing across the country.

They noted that reopening the factories by breaking the lockdown will not be a wise decision at all, rather such a step will make the situation more vulnerable than before when the garments workers had gathered to join the factories as they received an order from the factory owners.

It was evident that the number of coronavirus patients doubled after the arrival of the workers in the capital city, they said.

On March 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the general public holiday from March 26 to April 8 later the holiday was extended April 25 and later extension was made effective till May 5.

The BGMEA and other factories failed to give the clear message to the workers if they should join the factories or stay at home.

So the confused workers traveled from

various parts of the country and got together risking their lives amid this coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a medicine specialist, said that the situation will be disastrous if the factory owners open their factories and garment workers get together to the city.

"Are they not aware that the number of patients and death toll are increasing everyday? Today about 503 number of coronavirus patients were found. That means the number will increase every day. So when the factories will be opened that will pose more danger," he said.

How could they think of such a disastrous decision when social distancing is being advised as a health safety? he asked.

"Opening the factories will not be a wise decision at all. It will pose serious health threat to the garment workers and other people who will come in contact with them," he said.

However, Faisal Samad, Senior Vice President of BGMEA said that the RMG sector is the main foundation to our economy, if its wheel breaks down, then our economy will fall down.

"We are in a critical situation! We face the coronavirus pandemic on the one hand, on the other, we have the buyers' orders. If we fail to meet the demands then such orders will be handed to other countries with whom we have long time competition," he said.

So amid this situation we must find out a solution -- not harming our workers and fulfilling the buyers' demand, he said.

Already some neighbouring countries including India has decided to relax the lockdown for garment factories by following some health measures. "We also have followed some guidelines with the help of ILO-Ministry of Health and Labour. By following these guidelines we will be able to ensure the health safety of our workers," he said.

Questioning the sense of responsibility of the factories owners, eminent columnist Abul Maksud, said, " How could they even think of such an idea when hundreds of people risk getting infected with the virus?

"These business oriented people only think of their profit, they do not care about the value of workers' lives.

The reopening factories will bring lots of bad consequences. The government must take necessary steps to halt such a decision realizing the welfare of the people across the country," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the sector's apex trade body, said the date for restarting the production line will depend solely on the coronavirus situation in the country.

They said that the decision to reopen the factories is in the state's hand, but the government, factory owners and buyers should show responsible behaviour towards the workers.

Amirul Haque Amin, president of the National Garment Workers Federation said "It will not be wise to reopen the factories now. Every day the corona patients' tally is going up,"















Some of the garment factory owners are thinking of reopening the factories amid the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic across the country.The businesspeople fear that their demands from the international buyers will be shifted to other countries especially, those that have relaxed the lockdown, such as Italy, Spain and Germany including neighbouring countries China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Turkey. They have already opened up their economies.Already we came to know that Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, has announced that gradually all the garment factories will be opened from Sunday.But health experts, garment workers' leaders and the representatives of civil society have strongly condemned the thought of reopening the factories as the number of coronaviurs patients and death toll are increasing across the country.They noted that reopening the factories by breaking the lockdown will not be a wise decision at all, rather such a step will make the situation more vulnerable than before when the garments workers had gathered to join the factories as they received an order from the factory owners.It was evident that the number of coronavirus patients doubled after the arrival of the workers in the capital city, they said.On March 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the general public holiday from March 26 to April 8 later the holiday was extended April 25 and later extension was made effective till May 5.The BGMEA and other factories failed to give the clear message to the workers if they should join the factories or stay at home.So the confused workers traveled fromvarious parts of the country and got together risking their lives amid this coronavirus pandemic.Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a medicine specialist, said that the situation will be disastrous if the factory owners open their factories and garment workers get together to the city."Are they not aware that the number of patients and death toll are increasing everyday? Today about 503 number of coronavirus patients were found. That means the number will increase every day. So when the factories will be opened that will pose more danger," he said.How could they think of such a disastrous decision when social distancing is being advised as a health safety? he asked."Opening the factories will not be a wise decision at all. It will pose serious health threat to the garment workers and other people who will come in contact with them," he said.However, Faisal Samad, Senior Vice President of BGMEA said that the RMG sector is the main foundation to our economy, if its wheel breaks down, then our economy will fall down."We are in a critical situation! We face the coronavirus pandemic on the one hand, on the other, we have the buyers' orders. If we fail to meet the demands then such orders will be handed to other countries with whom we have long time competition," he said.So amid this situation we must find out a solution -- not harming our workers and fulfilling the buyers' demand, he said.Already some neighbouring countries including India has decided to relax the lockdown for garment factories by following some health measures. "We also have followed some guidelines with the help of ILO-Ministry of Health and Labour. By following these guidelines we will be able to ensure the health safety of our workers," he said.Questioning the sense of responsibility of the factories owners, eminent columnist Abul Maksud, said, " How could they even think of such an idea when hundreds of people risk getting infected with the virus?"These business oriented people only think of their profit, they do not care about the value of workers' lives.The reopening factories will bring lots of bad consequences. The government must take necessary steps to halt such a decision realizing the welfare of the people across the country," he said.Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the sector's apex trade body, said the date for restarting the production line will depend solely on the coronavirus situation in the country.They said that the decision to reopen the factories is in the state's hand, but the government, factory owners and buyers should show responsible behaviour towards the workers.Amirul Haque Amin, president of the National Garment Workers Federation said "It will not be wise to reopen the factories now. Every day the corona patients' tally is going up,"