RMG factory reopening at this stage not wise, say experts

World leaders launch WHO Covid-19 plan, but US not involved

US food banks run short on staples as hunger soars

Science offers sunlight as way to tame virus, and Trump rushes toward it

Bangladesh * 4 more die-total-131 * 503 new infected-total- 4,689 * 4 new recovery-total-112 * Samples tested in 24 hours- 3,686-total-39,776 * Dhaka division has remained top position with 85.26 percent infected cases World * Total active cases- 2,761,967 * Total deaths- 193,217 * Total recovery- 763,017 (till filling the information)

