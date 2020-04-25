Video
RMG factories reopen from Sunday, says BGMEA president

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Readymade garment (RMG) factories across the country are gradual reopening from Sunday, chief of the trade body said.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq made the announcement while talking to the media on Friday.
Earlier, in a letter to the chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) on April 15, the BGMEA requested for an adequate number of buses to transport workers as the factories would open from April 26 and most of the garment workers are now staying in villages.
The letter indicated that workers would begin to move from the villages to their workplaces in industrial areas, such as Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia and some parts of Dhaka from April 20 onwards, requiring adequate transportation in the ongoing lock down of various districts.
Rubana Huq told The Daily Observer that the factories will gradually reopening from Sunday and then we will announce what will happen next.
On the other hand, in a statement on April 14, the government's Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection (DIFE) said the factories can be kept open if they have work orders from foreign retailers and brands, as well as those factories that are engaged in the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), coronavirus-related masks and products.
The DIFE also said the government will take legal actions including lodging cases and suspension of the renewal of factory licences if any factory owner does not pay workers by April 16.
The DIFE has sent a list of the factories which failed to pay the workers to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.


