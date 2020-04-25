Second Lab for testing Covid-19 opens in Ctg today





With the launching of the second Lab at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU), the daily testing capacity in the port city will increase to 400.

Contacted, Prof Junayed Siddiky, in charge of the CVASU lab, said, "We are

ready to begin Covid-19 sample test. From Saturday, we will formally begin the test with 500 testing kits."

"We have PCR machine. But we shall use one PCR machine for Covid-19 sample test. More than 200 samples can be tested in this Lab daily," Prof Siddiky said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel formally inaugurated the second lab at CVASU on Thursday.

Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that with the beginning of CVASU Lab, the testing capacity in Chattogram would increase to 400 daily.

The civil surgeon said Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat is now testing nearly 200 samples daily. It has so far tested a total of 2069 samples since March 26 last. Of them, 44 patients have been identified in Chattogram. The first Covid-19 case was detected in Chattogram on April 3.

As many as 12 patients have returned home after complete recovery till Friday. A total of 27 patients have been going under treatment at BITID and General Hospital, the civil surgeon said, adding that 22 of the patients are now at General Hospital and four at BITID and one patient at Home Quarantine.

Besides, four patients had died earlier, he said.

The third laboratory for testing the deadly coronavirus is being set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC).

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Shamim Hasan, Principal of the college, said the construction work of the lab is completed and machine will be installed by the current week.

























