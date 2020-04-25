Ramadan begins today





Lailatul Qadr, the night of divine blessing and benediction, will be observed on the night of May 20.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with Religious Affairs Secretary Nurul Islam in the chair.

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.

This year, maximum 12 people, including two imams, can attend Tarabi

prayers in mosques each during the holy month of Ramadan.

The step was taken to prevent the transmission of fast-spreading coronavirus.

Besides, no public gathering in the name of iftar mahfil will be allowed.

On April 6, the Religious Affairs Ministry asked people to offer Zohr prayers at home instead of Jum'a on Friday considering the current situation of coronavirus. -UNB















