DSCC Officer Millatul Islam laid to rest





He died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday evening at the age of 61.

He was taken to hospital as he felt chest pain where the duty doctor declared him dead.









Millatul Islam is survived by wife, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Earlier, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) had collected samples from his body for corona test, DSCC public relations officer Uttam Kumar Roy, said.

In a condolence message, DSCC Mayor Mohammad SayeedKhokon along with other DSCC officials expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Millatul Islam.

They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS Former additional chief waste management officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)KhandakerMillatul Islam was laid to rest after Johr prayers at Banani graveyard in the capital on Friday.He died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday evening at the age of 61.He was taken to hospital as he felt chest pain where the duty doctor declared him dead.Millatul Islam is survived by wife, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers.Earlier, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) had collected samples from his body for corona test, DSCC public relations officer Uttam Kumar Roy, said.In a condolence message, DSCC Mayor Mohammad SayeedKhokon along with other DSCC officials expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Millatul Islam.They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS