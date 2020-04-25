Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:49 AM
latest
Home News

DSCC Officer Millatul Islam laid to rest

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Former additional chief waste management officer of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)KhandakerMillatul Islam was laid to rest after Johr prayers at Banani graveyard in the capital on Friday.
He died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday evening at the age of 61.
He was taken to hospital as he felt chest pain where the duty doctor declared him dead.




Millatul Islam is survived by wife, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers.
Earlier, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) had collected samples from his body for corona test, DSCC public relations officer Uttam Kumar Roy, said.
In a condolence message, DSCC Mayor Mohammad SayeedKhokon along with other DSCC officials expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Millatul Islam.
They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSCC Officer Millatul Islam laid to rest
Bumper Boro yield in Jashore, but harvesting left in limbo
2 youths stabbed to death in Sitakunda
Red Crescent working at Rohingya camps to fight COVID-19
Melon farmers buoyed by online sales during coronavirus shutdown
COVID-19: Satkhira dairy farmers forced to dump huge milk every day
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI
Do Dr Moyeen’s kids know dad died in frontline battle?


Latest News
Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters
Lightning kills school boy, injures other in Noakhali
Army distributes relief materials among poor families in Gopalganj
SSUS distributes relief foods among 650 families in Noakhali
US death toll passes 50,000 in world's deadliest outbreak
BGMEA: Don’t ask workers to return to Dhaka until further decision
Push for virus vaccine as Trump disinfectant theory sparks uproar
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
COVID-19 and need for online education in BD
7th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy; No progress in trial
4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs
Remdesivir fails first trial for coronavirus
BTV senior cameraperson Rozina Akter dies
69% of men, 35% of women don't wash after bathroom
This Ramadan sends god as your guest at home!!!
Banks in commercial areas of Dhaka, Ctg remain open till 2pm
Holy Ramadan begins Saturday
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft