Bumper Boro yield in Jashore, but harvesting left in limbo





This year, a total of 1.60 lakh hectares of land have been brought under Boro cultivation in the district and the farmers are expecting a bumper production.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Boro harvesting has begun in the full swing in many areas.

Talking to UNB, some farmers said as movement of vehicles remained suspended for nearly a month and local administration put their respective areas under lockdown making it difficult for them to hire workers for harvesting.

According to DAE officials, many workers usually come here from northern parts of the country during Boro season. Besides, farmers always hire workers from Satkhira, Kushtia, Pabna and Faridpur districts.

But this time, it will be difficult for the farmers to hire workers due to the current situation.









The authorities concerned of DAE decided to provide some harvesting machines to some farmers at a subsidized rate. They have made a list of 24 people and sent a letter to the Agriculture Minister seeking 12 harvesting machines. -UNB





BENAPOLE, Apr 24: Some five lakh farmers of Jashore are passing their days in deep worries due to labour crisis caused by restriction on movement of people and suspension of transport services, aiming to tamp down the coronavirus spread.This year, a total of 1.60 lakh hectares of land have been brought under Boro cultivation in the district and the farmers are expecting a bumper production.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Boro harvesting has begun in the full swing in many areas.Talking to UNB, some farmers said as movement of vehicles remained suspended for nearly a month and local administration put their respective areas under lockdown making it difficult for them to hire workers for harvesting.According to DAE officials, many workers usually come here from northern parts of the country during Boro season. Besides, farmers always hire workers from Satkhira, Kushtia, Pabna and Faridpur districts.But this time, it will be difficult for the farmers to hire workers due to the current situation.The authorities concerned of DAE decided to provide some harvesting machines to some farmers at a subsidized rate. They have made a list of 24 people and sent a letter to the Agriculture Minister seeking 12 harvesting machines. -UNB