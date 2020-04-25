2 youths stabbed to death in Sitakunda





Sitakunda thana police arrested one person over in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Zahid Hossain, 26, son of Abbas Uddin of East Amirabad area of Sitakunda Municipality and Mohammad Shahin Uddin, 25, son of Naib Ali of Bhuiyanpara. The two victims are said to be friends.

Feroj Hossain Mollah, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sitakunda thana said that a clash erupted

between two groups of local youths over smoking and gambling a few days ago.

On Thursday, some youths of the locality asked the victims to meet at the rail station area at 10 pm last night for settling the issue, he added.

When the victims went to the area, the youths stabbed Zahid and Shahin with sharp weapon, leaving them critically injured. The injured were later taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital at 1 am where doctors declared them dead, the source added.

Mohammad Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, said that the on-duty doctors declared the two youths dead when they were brought to the hospital at 2 am.

The arrested person is being interrogated, police said. A case was filed with Sitakunda thana in this connection. -BSS















