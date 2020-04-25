Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:49 AM
latest
Home News

Red Crescent working at Rohingya camps to fight COVID-19

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has been working at Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar to create awareness among the Rohingyas on health safety to prevent and control Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The society has carried out various operations under its Myanmar (Rohingyas) Relief Programme to create awareness on health safety among the Rohingyas staying at 16 camps there to fight COVID-19, said a press release.
The release said health safety materials have been provided to some 350 officials and employees as well as to some 2,000 volunteers to prevent this deadly virus.
The society has distributed soaps among some 77,836 families to ensure basic health safety of the Rohingyas living in those camps.
Under the MRRO Programme of the society, two separate quarantine centers are already in operation at Ukhia and Teknaf. Besides, the society has also assisted the government to keep around 400 Myanmar nationals in quarantine who were recently trying to go to Malaysia illegally through sea.




The MRRO Programme of the society in support with the UNHR has so far provided gas stoves, body soaps and detergent soaps, hygiene kits to women, pre monsoon kits, and non-food items among the Rohingyas staying in those camps which are expected to play an important role to prevent infection from COVID-19.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSCC Officer Millatul Islam laid to rest
Bumper Boro yield in Jashore, but harvesting left in limbo
2 youths stabbed to death in Sitakunda
Red Crescent working at Rohingya camps to fight COVID-19
Melon farmers buoyed by online sales during coronavirus shutdown
COVID-19: Satkhira dairy farmers forced to dump huge milk every day
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI
Do Dr Moyeen’s kids know dad died in frontline battle?


Latest News
Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters
Lightning kills school boy, injures other in Noakhali
Army distributes relief materials among poor families in Gopalganj
SSUS distributes relief foods among 650 families in Noakhali
US death toll passes 50,000 in world's deadliest outbreak
BGMEA: Don’t ask workers to return to Dhaka until further decision
Push for virus vaccine as Trump disinfectant theory sparks uproar
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
COVID-19 and need for online education in BD
7th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy; No progress in trial
4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs
Remdesivir fails first trial for coronavirus
BTV senior cameraperson Rozina Akter dies
This Ramadan sends god as your guest at home!!!
Banks in commercial areas of Dhaka, Ctg remain open till 2pm
69% of men, 35% of women don't wash after bathroom
Holy Ramadan begins Saturday
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft