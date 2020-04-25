Red Crescent working at Rohingya camps to fight COVID-19





The society has carried out various operations under its Myanmar (Rohingyas) Relief Programme to create awareness on health safety among the Rohingyas staying at 16 camps there to fight COVID-19, said a press release.

The release said health safety materials have been provided to some 350 officials and employees as well as to some 2,000 volunteers to prevent this deadly virus.

The society has distributed soaps among some 77,836 families to ensure basic health safety of the Rohingyas living in those camps.

Under the MRRO Programme of the society, two separate quarantine centers are already in operation at Ukhia and Teknaf. Besides, the society has also assisted the government to keep around 400 Myanmar nationals in quarantine who were recently trying to go to Malaysia illegally through sea.









The MRRO Programme of the society in support with the UNHR has so far provided gas stoves, body soaps and detergent soaps, hygiene kits to women, pre monsoon kits, and non-food items among the Rohingyas staying in those camps which are expected to play an important role to prevent infection from COVID-19. -BSS





