Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:49 AM
Ramadan offers an opportunity to Muslims to stop coronavirus ‘with its spirit’

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Amid a different reality caused by deadly coronavirus outbreak, countrywide lockdown, restriction on mass gatherings and congregational prayers, the month of Ramadan provides an opportunity to Muslims to deal with the pandemic with its spirit.
The holy month, marking the fasting by Muslims from sunrise to sunset, begins on Saturday.




Health experts say Ramadan also brings about an opportunity to effectively contain the pandemic through leading a disciplined life by upholding the true spirit of the month of self-restraint.
They suggested the government to strictly enforce the shutdown, social distancing rules, and ban any kind of iftar party or religious gathering as people tend to indulge in extravagance and gather at markets in this month ignoring its true essence.
Islamic scholars suggest the Muslims to stay at home and pass their time with various religious activities, like saying mandatory and additional prayers, reciting from the verses of the holy Quran and extend their helping hand to ease the sufferings of people facing food crisis as the reward for doing charity during Ramadan is multiplied most generously by the Almighty.
As many people give Zakat during Ramadan, the Islamic scholars said it should be provided to the needy people silently without any show-off and mass gathering.    -UNB



