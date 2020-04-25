World Malaria Day today





The World Malaria Day, which was instituted by the World Health Assembly at its 60th session in May 2007, is a day for recognising the global efforts to control malaria.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year about 216 million people become affected by malaria worldwide and 6,55,000 die of the disease.

In Bangladesh, different organisations have chalked out various programmes to mark the day. Awareness programmes are being aired through radios.

Official data says over 17 people were affected by malaria in the country, mostly in the hilly areas, in 2019 and of them, nine people died. -UNB



















