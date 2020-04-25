7th anniv of Rana Plaza collapse observed





The 7th anniversary of the Rana Plaza collapse, the worst-ever tragedy in the country's multi-billion dollar ready-made garment (RMG) industry, is being observed on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.This year, there will be no outdoor programmes to recall the victims due to outbreak of coronavirus.Different right bodies, worker organisations and left-leaning political parties, including Rana Plaza Survivors' Association, usually arrange various programmes every year, remembering the tragedy.This year, the leaders of 25 workers' organizations in Savar have urged people to observe the day at home.Savar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Abdullah Al Mahfuz lit candles at the Rana Plaza spot on Thursday evening in memory of the victims.On April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza, an illegally-constructed building in Savar which housed five garment factories, came down crashing, killing, 1,138 people and injuring over 2,000 others. -UNB