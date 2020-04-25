Second man shot by minister’s bodyguard dies





The deceased was identified as Md Mohim Uddin, 32, son of Abdul Malek, of Aijgana village in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail district.

Mohim breathed his last at Enam Medical College Hospital at Savar at around 2:00am.

On April 16, Md Shahid, 30, was shot dead at Kutubdia village in Kaliakoir by minister's bodyguard Kishore Kumar, also an assistant sub-inspector, on allegation of illicit affair with his (Kishore) wife. Mohim also sustained bullet injuries during the incident.

Shahid's wife filed a case against Kishore with Kaliakoir Police Station on April 17. Later, police arrested Shahid along with the gun and six bullets from Ashulia and took him into custody for interrogation.































