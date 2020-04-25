Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Corona infected KMCH doctor airlifted to Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff correspondent

A physician of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), who tested positive for coronavirus, was airlifted to Dhaka on Thursday night following deterioration of his condition.
Dr Masud Ahmed, assistant professor of Urology Department of the hospital, was sent to Dhaka by a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) around 9:00pm, said Deputy Commissioner Helal Hossain.
An ISPR release signed by its Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan also said the doctor was airlifted to Dhaka by a BAF helicopter after his condition worsened.
Later, ISPR Director Lt Col Abdulla Ibne Jayed said the helicopter landed at Tejgaon Helipad in the capital around 10:00pm and the doctor was sent to Mugda General Hospital by an ambulance.
KMCH Principal Dr Abdul Ahad said the infected doctor complained of fever, sore throat and cough. He tested positive on April 18.
Since then, Dr Masud had been receiving treatment at the rest house of the hospital, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Free flow info vital in fighting Covid-19: UN rights chief
32 university students get fellowship to conduct social research on Covid-19
World Malaria Day today
Couple commits ‘suicide’
UN says reopening approach in any country must be localised
7th anniv of Rana Plaza collapse observed
Second man shot by minister’s bodyguard dies
Corona infected KMCH doctor airlifted to Dhaka


Latest News
Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters
Lightning kills school boy, injures other in Noakhali
Army distributes relief materials among poor families in Gopalganj
SSUS distributes relief foods among 650 families in Noakhali
US death toll passes 50,000 in world's deadliest outbreak
BGMEA: Don’t ask workers to return to Dhaka until further decision
Push for virus vaccine as Trump disinfectant theory sparks uproar
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
COVID-19 and need for online education in BD
7th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy; No progress in trial
4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs
Remdesivir fails first trial for coronavirus
BTV senior cameraperson Rozina Akter dies
This Ramadan sends god as your guest at home!!!
Banks in commercial areas of Dhaka, Ctg remain open till 2pm
69% of men, 35% of women don't wash after bathroom
Holy Ramadan begins Saturday
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft