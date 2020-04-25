Corona infected KMCH doctor airlifted to Dhaka





Dr Masud Ahmed, assistant professor of Urology Department of the hospital, was sent to Dhaka by a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) around 9:00pm, said Deputy Commissioner Helal Hossain.

An ISPR release signed by its Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan also said the doctor was airlifted to Dhaka by a BAF helicopter after his condition worsened.

Later, ISPR Director Lt Col Abdulla Ibne Jayed said the helicopter landed at Tejgaon Helipad in the capital around 10:00pm and the doctor was sent to Mugda General Hospital by an ambulance.

KMCH Principal Dr Abdul Ahad said the infected doctor complained of fever, sore throat and cough. He tested positive on April 18.

Since then, Dr Masud had been receiving treatment at the rest house of the hospital, he added.



















