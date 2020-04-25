Video
Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:48 AM
328 Bangladeshis return from India

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Diplomatic correspondent

A total of 328 Bangladesh nationals returned from India on Friday afternoon by two special flights, according to Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi.
They got stuck in India due to the current countrywide lockdown there. However, the returnees are mostly patients who went there for treatment, said the high commission.
 The flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines with 162 passengers arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while another chartered flight of US-Bangla Airlines with 166 passengers arrived here from Chennai.  
There are some students among the returnees, too.
Another flight carrying 164 Bangladesh nationals, who mostly got stuck at a hospital in Bangalore, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka from Chennai today (Saturday)
A team of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, led by High Commissioner M Imran, provided required assistance to Bangladesh nationals at Indira Gandhi International Airport before departure.
More similar flights will be operated, if required, through discussions between the two countries.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far facilitated the repatriation of over 2,000 stranded Bangladeshi citizens from China, India, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Oman and Turkey, including pilgrims, students, tourists, patients and their attendants, and businessmen.  
The MoFA said they are fully committed to working under the overall guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the critical moment of the coronavirus outbreak.
Bangladesh missions abroad are also instructed to look after the expatriate Bangladeshi community living in different countries.
Under the guidance of MoFA, the Bangladesh missions abroad have established 'Hotline Numbers' and many missions formed 'Pool of Doctors' to provide online medical advice to the expatriate Bangladeshis.  
The government of Bangladesh has so far facilitated repatriation of 4,422 foreigners living in Bangladesh, according to the MoFA.
The citizens are from a number of countries, including Bhutan, Malaysia, the USA, Japan, Russia, Germany, Canada, Australia, the Maldives, Turkey, the UK and Singapore.  


