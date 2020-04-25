Video
Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:47 AM
UEFA to advance up to 70 million euros to clubs amid financial crisis

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, APRIL 24: UEFA will immediately release almost 70 million euros ($75.5m) in benefit payments to clubs struggling financially during the coronavirus crisis, European football's governing body announced on Thursday.
The money was originally put aside to be paid to clubs who had released players for international matches after the completion of the European Championship qualifying play-offs.
Those matches were initially due to be played at the end of March but were postponed as football across the continent ground to a halt in the middle of last month due to the health crisis. They have since been postponed until further notice, with Euro 2020 postponed by 12 months.
Of the money, 50 million euros is destined for clubs having released players for qualifiers to countries not involved in the play-offs, and 17.7 million euros to clubs whose players were set to be involved with national teams in the final play-off ties.
The money is part of a minimum pot of 200 million euros set aside as benefit payments for clubs who release players for the Euros.    -AFP


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
