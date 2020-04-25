Video
'Sharing birthday with legend Sachin is special'

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
BIPIN DANI

MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad

India's former chief selector MSK Prasad and off-spinner M. Venkataramana are respectively 2 years younger and seven years older than 47-year-old Little Master Sachin Tendulkar but all were born on same day, i.e. April 24.
"I am really fortunate to share my birthday with the great Sachin, who is nothing but God of Indian great. The services he has rendered to Indian cricket for 24 years will ever remain eternal in the history of Indian cricket. During those glorious 24 years he has scaled many heights which are compared to the great Mount Everest in world cricket", MSK Prasad, speaking exclusively, said.
"Unfortunately I could never share the cake cutting ceremony as we have never played together on our birthday. It would have been a biggest honour to share those moments together".
Interestingly, wives of both Sachin and MSK are doctors, though Anjali has not continued her practice, whereas MSK's wife, Prasanthi is a practitioner in Vijayawada.
The couple with daughter Anjani (named after Lord Hanuman's mother) is a devotee of Ramayana.
"The fact is that I would have never missed one episode of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana when i was kid. The impressions that serial left on our minds will remain till we live. I will be watching that serial which will also remind as of  our childhood memories", MSK said and also added, "I wish a very very happy birthday and may God Bless him".
"Lot of Great cricketers birthday falls during this month of April, sharing this day with the legend ST is special", M. Venkatramana said.
"I take this opportunity to wish him without fail...We just exchanged wishes during my playing  days", he added.
Sri Lankan ICC Elite Panel umpire Kumar Dharmasena was also born on this day in 1971.















