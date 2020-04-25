Don't rush to restart La Liga, Bale warns





Testing players is being discussed with a view to completing the Liga season and thereby avoiding financial disaster, a source cose to La Liga told AFP on Thursday.

Bale said he wanted to get back into action but felt it wise to wait and see.

"Everyone wants to play football, but the most important thing is everyone stays safe, we don't want to come back too early. We need to make sure everything is done safely so we avoid the second wave of this virus," Bale told British broadcaster BT Sports.

The Bundesliga in Germany, where there have been far fewer coronavirus deaths, said on Thursday they are "ready" to restart on May 9 but needed government approval.

Rafael Ramos of the Spanish Association of Football Team Physicians said La Liga is planning to return to action in a series of stages. -AFP



























