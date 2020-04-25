Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:47 AM
latest
Home Sports

Dhoni won't play for India again: Harbhajan

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Dhoni won't play for India again: Harbhajan

Dhoni won't play for India again: Harbhajan

NEW DELHI, APRIL 24: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said he doesn't think Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play for India again, adding to the guessing game over the future of the superstar former captain.
Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year's 50-over World Cup and India's coronavirus lockdown could threaten his chances of getting back into the national team.
The Indian Premier League, the main platform before this year's scheduled T20 World Cup, is likely to be truncated or cancelled because of the pandemic.
Harbhajan, who plays with Dhoni at IPL side Chennai Super Kings, said international retirement was on the cards for Dhoni and that he was increasingly being asked about his teammate.
"It's up to him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again," Harbhajan said in an online forum.
"As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India's blue jersey again. IPL he will play, but for India I think he had decided the (2019) World Cup was his last."
Dhoni, who gave up Test cricket in 2014, started training for the Super Kings in March but has not commented on his international future.
Dhoni led India to win the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007. He hit a six to seal the 2011 World Cup final victory and, along with it, his status as a national hero. He has amassed 10,773 runs from 350 ODIs.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan's Malik asks for dropping cricket ban
UEFA to advance up to 70 million euros to clubs amid financial crisis
'Sharing birthday with legend Sachin is special'
Don't rush to restart La Liga, Bale warns
Dhoni won't play for India again: Harbhajan
Virus pushes English cricket season back until July
Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' voted his top ODI innings on birthday
Sports nostalgia all the rage during virus lockdown


Latest News
Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters
Lightning kills school boy, injures other in Noakhali
Army distributes relief materials among poor families in Gopalganj
SSUS distributes relief foods among 650 families in Noakhali
US death toll passes 50,000 in world's deadliest outbreak
BGMEA: Don’t ask workers to return to Dhaka until further decision
Push for virus vaccine as Trump disinfectant theory sparks uproar
Global death toll from COVID-19 reaches 197,245
Youth arrested for raping teen, forcing her to kill fetus
Disaster unfolded: 4 doctors, 9 nurses quarantined in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
COVID-19 and need for online education in BD
7th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy; No progress in trial
4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs
Remdesivir fails first trial for coronavirus
BTV senior cameraperson Rozina Akter dies
This Ramadan sends god as your guest at home!!!
Banks in commercial areas of Dhaka, Ctg remain open till 2pm
69% of men, 35% of women don't wash after bathroom
Holy Ramadan begins Saturday
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft