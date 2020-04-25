Trump says reports on Kim's health 'incorrect'





"I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way," Trump told reporters. "I'm hearing they used old documents."

Trump declined to say if he had direct knowledge from North Korea that Kim was fine.

He instead attacked cable news network CNN, with which the US leader has an acrimonious relationship.

"I think it was a fake report done by CNN," Trump said at a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, before refusing to take further questions from a journalist of the network.

CNN, quoting what it said was an anonymous US official, on Monday reported that Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery.

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, separately said that Kim underwent a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month and was recovering at a villa in North Pyongan province. -AFP























