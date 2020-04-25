Video
Pompeo says China may have known of virus in November

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, Apr 24: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo charged on Thursday that China may have known of the new coronavirus as early as November, renewing accusations that Beijing has not been transparent and again drawing ire from China.
"You'll recall that the first cases of this were known by the Chinese government maybe as early as November, but certainly by mid-December," Pompeo said in an interview.
"They were slow to identify this for anyone in the world, including the World Health Organization," he told conservative radio host Larry O'Connor.    -AFP


