Saturday, 25 April, 2020, 11:46 AM
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Saturday, 25 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

PARIS, Apr 24: Ramadan under lockdown: Muslims around the world begin marking the holy daytime fasting month of Ramadan under coronavirus lockdown.
Movement restrictions on hundreds of millions of Muslims from Southeast Asia to the Middle East and Africa involve bans on prayers in mosques and large gatherings of families and friends to break the fast.
Resistance to the lockdowns in countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia's Aceh region has sparked fears of a surge in infections.
More than 190,000 deaths worldwide
At least 190,989 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, nearly two thirds of whom are in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Friday based on official sources.
More than 2,719,450 cases have now been reported in 193 countries or territories.
The United States has the most deaths of any country with 49,963.
Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 25,549 dead. Spain follows with 22,524 then France with 21,856 and Britain with 18,738.
EU dithers over rescue
The 27 leaders of the European Union ask officials to come up with a plan to recover from the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic by early May.
The divided leaders, meeting by video conference, put off until later decisions on demands from debt-laden southern states such as Spain and Italy, both badly hit by the disease, for help from the richer north.
French pharma giant sales surge
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi says its first quarter sales surged by almost seven percent in part due to stockpiling of the painkiller Doliprane, a paracetamol which can alleviate the fever and aches associated with the coronavirus.
Sunlight can 'kill' virus
Scientists have found that the new coronavirus is quickly destroyed by sunlight and dislikes both temperature and humidity, offering hope that its spread may ease over the summer, according to research presented at the White House.    -AFP


