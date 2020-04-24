

Take WHO warning of a prolonged crisis seriously



However, we urge the government to take WHO warning seriously and get prepared for the worst. Particularly, our business community and the export oriented sector falling under it must come forward and cooperate with the government. We are fully aware about the losses incurred every day, but health safety comes first.



As some countries have already moved to lift lockdown restrictions that have upended daily life around the globe, we would just repeat our plea once more - please make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for quite some time. Moreover, most countries are still in the early stages of the pandemic. And some which had been affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see resurgence in cases.



As for Bangladesh, deaths due to COVID- 19 have become a regular affair, though with lower number of deaths but with a steep surge in infected cases. The country is now reportedly crossing the third stage of Coronavirus transmission. The fourth and final stage is when death cases hit the peak and that might take place either in late April or any time in May. Violating lockdown rules will turn out suicidal. With several months to go before a viable vaccine can be rolled out, more than half of humanity remains under some form of lockdown.











However, in the midst of uncertain of times Germany has shown a ray of hope. , the country has cautiously begun allowing shops to reopen when it announced that human trials for a vaccine will start by next week. The trial, only the fifth to have been authorized worldwide, is a significant step in making a vaccine available as soon as possible.



