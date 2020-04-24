Video
Editorial

Take WHO warning of a prolonged crisis seriously  

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned that the Coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon, with many countries only in the early stages of the battle, fast pacing the global death toll to 200, 000. The pandemic has sparked not only a health emergency, but a global economic rout, with businesses struggling to survive, millions left jobless, and millions more facing starvation.

However, we urge the government to take WHO warning seriously and get prepared for the worst. Particularly, our business community and the export oriented sector falling under it must come forward and cooperate with the government. We are fully aware about the losses incurred every day, but health safety    comes first.

As some countries have already moved to lift lockdown restrictions that have upended daily life around the globe, we would just repeat our plea once more - please make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for quite some time. Moreover, most countries are still in the early stages of the pandemic. And some which had been affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see resurgence  in cases.

As for Bangladesh, deaths due to COVID- 19 have become a regular affair, though with lower number of deaths but with a steep surge in infected cases. The country is now reportedly crossing the third stage of Coronavirus transmission. The fourth and final stage is when death cases hit the peak and that might take place either in late April or any time in May. Violating lockdown rules will turn out suicidal. With several months to go before a viable vaccine can be rolled out, more than half of humanity remains under some form of       lockdown.





However, in the midst of uncertain of times Germany has shown a ray of hope. , the country has cautiously begun allowing shops to reopen when it announced that human trials for a vaccine will start by next week. The trial, only the fifth to have been authorized worldwide, is a significant step in making a vaccine available as soon as possible.

Finally, taking the WHO warning with serious consideration, we must overcome the barriers of exhaustion and panic. The entire global economy is suffering like us and we must learn to cope with the Corona- horror together.



