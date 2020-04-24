Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:04 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Front Page

Two imams, 10 devotees allowed to attend Tarabi

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to allow 10 devotees (musallis) and two Hafez or Imams (Islamic




scholars) for offering Salatul Esha and Tarabi prayers at mosques across the country during the holy month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the authority would not allow any arrangement for Iftar programme during the period to curb transmission of the deadly virus, Religious Affairs Ministry's Senior Information Officer Anwar Hossain told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
He said State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah has taken the decision after consultation with the Islamic scholars of the country. A circular in this regard will be issued today (Friday), he added.
The directives of attending Fazr, Zohr, Asr, Maghreb and Juma prayers will remain unchanged. According to the earlier decision, only five musallis and five Islamic scholars, including Imam, Khadim and Muazzins, are allowed to attend the prayers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two imams, 10 devotees allowed to attend Tarabi
NBR orders transfer of containers to off-docks
Heavy afternoon shower sweeps Dhaka
Handing over of Risaldar Moslem Uddin by India yet to be confirmed
Birdem shuts ICU after detecting corona patients
SC will hear emergency matters during closure
Pharmacies seek security
218 cops test positive for coronavirus


Latest News
3 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft