Two imams, 10 devotees allowed to attend Tarabi













scholars) for offering Salatul Esha and Tarabi prayers at mosques across the country during the holy month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the authority would not allow any arrangement for Iftar programme during the period to curb transmission of the deadly virus, Religious Affairs Ministry's Senior Information Officer Anwar Hossain told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

He said State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah has taken the decision after consultation with the Islamic scholars of the country. A circular in this regard will be issued today (Friday), he added.

The directives of attending Fazr, Zohr, Asr, Maghreb and Juma prayers will remain unchanged. According to the earlier decision, only five musallis and five Islamic scholars, including Imam, Khadim and Muazzins, are allowed to attend the prayers. The government has decided to allow 10 devotees (musallis) and two Hafez or Imams (Islamicscholars) for offering Salatul Esha and Tarabi prayers at mosques across the country during the holy month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.However, the authority would not allow any arrangement for Iftar programme during the period to curb transmission of the deadly virus, Religious Affairs Ministry's Senior Information Officer Anwar Hossain told the Daily Observer on Thursday.He said State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah has taken the decision after consultation with the Islamic scholars of the country. A circular in this regard will be issued today (Friday), he added.The directives of attending Fazr, Zohr, Asr, Maghreb and Juma prayers will remain unchanged. According to the earlier decision, only five musallis and five Islamic scholars, including Imam, Khadim and Muazzins, are allowed to attend the prayers.