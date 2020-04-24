NBR orders transfer of containers to off-docks





The NBR has taken the step to continue the operational activities of Chattogram Port amid the countrywide shutdown to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus.

A letter in this regard, issued by Muhammad Mehrajul Alam Samrat, second Secretary (Customs Policy) of NBR, was sent to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on Thursday. The order will remain effective till June 30.

The letter said that this step has been taken in view of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port authority (CPA), said, "We have received the letter today (Thursday)."

He said Chattogram port has been facing an unprecedented container and ship congestion for slow delivery of goods due to lockdown for Covid-19.

He said more than 49,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) are now lying in the port yard surpassing the storage capacity of the port.

He said loading and unloading of containers have also been affected due to shortage of storing the container in the yard.

CPA Secretary said a total of 33 container ships laden with nearly 40,000 TEUs of containers have been waiting in the Outer Anchorage of the port.

Following this unprecedented congestion, the CPA management asked the the NBR to allow transfer of containers to 18 off-docks, near the port. Accordingly, the NBR has agreed to the demand of the CPA.

Following the permission of the NBR, more than 18000 TEUs of containers could be transfer to 18 off-docks.

Contacted, Ruhul Amin Sikder, Secretary General of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), told the Daily Observer that the storage capacity of 18 private Inland container depots is nearly 65,000 TEUs of container.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Shipping and the Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping visited Chattogram Port on Thursday to see for themselves the existing unprecedented congestion in the port.

They have directed the CPA management to continue operational functions of the port at any cost for the sake of national foreign trade.





















