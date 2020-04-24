|
Heavy afternoon shower sweeps Dhaka
|
Dhaka dwellers witnessed a brief but heavy rain coupled with thundershowers on Thursday afternoon.
Met office recorded a wind speed of 74 kilometers
per hour in the capital in the afternoon, said AKM Nazmul Haque, said an official at the weather office.
The met office earlier predicted that rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gust/squally wind is likely to occur over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Cumilla, Noakhali and Sylhet during the next 6-8 hours starting at 3.30pm yesterday.
Besides, the rain/thunder shower activity is likely to continue over the next 72 hours. -UNB