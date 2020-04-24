Video
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:04 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Heavy afternoon shower sweeps Dhaka

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

A cyclist cruising through rain water on Moghbazar Road in the capital on Thursday. A heavy shower on the day submerged many city roads for a long time. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka dwellers witnessed a brief but heavy rain coupled with thundershowers on Thursday afternoon.
Met office recorded a wind speed of 74 kilometers
per hour in the capital in the afternoon, said AKM Nazmul Haque, said an official at the weather office.
The met office earlier predicted that rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gust/squally wind is likely to occur over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Cumilla, Noakhali and Sylhet during the next 6-8 hours starting at 3.30pm yesterday.
Besides, the rain/thunder shower activity is likely to continue over the next 72 hours.    -UNB


