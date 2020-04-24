Heavy afternoon shower sweeps Dhaka



A cyclist cruising through rain water on Moghbazar Road in the capital on Thursday. A heavy shower on the day submerged many city roads for a long time. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Met office recorded a wind speed of 74 kilometers

per hour in the capital in the afternoon, said AKM Nazmul Haque, said an official at the weather office.

The met office earlier predicted that rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gust/squally wind is likely to occur over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Cumilla, Noakhali and Sylhet during the next 6-8 hours starting at 3.30pm yesterday.

Besides, the rain/thunder shower activity is likely to continue over the next 72 hours. -UNB



























