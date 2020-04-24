Video
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:04 PM
4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Front Page

Handing over of Risaldar Moslem Uddin by India yet to be confirmed

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Mamunur Rashid

Neither the government nor the law enforcement agency has yet confirmed the reported handing over of Risaldar Moslem Uddin, a key conspirator and killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka on August 15 in 1975, by the Indian intelligence agencies to Bangladesh.
Moslem Uddin is living in West Bengal for several years disguising his identity like Abdul Majed, according to
Anandabazar. Bangladesh intelligence agency divulged the information about Moslem Uddin interrogating another convicted killer Majed, Anandabazar added.
Intelligence agencies primarily suspected that Risaldar Mosleum Uddin, might have had connection with fugitive, Abdul Majed. They might have got clues from Abdul Majed, Intelligence source said.  
On April 12, Bangladesh executed the first fugitive, Abdul Majid, 73, who used to be a captain in the Army.  Abdul Majed was arrested from Mirpur in Dhaka on April 7.
 Abdul Majed, convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was staying in a rented house in Bedford Lane of Park Street in Kolkata.  People of Park Street recognize Abdul Majed as Ali Ahmed alias Mastermoshai of English (Teacher of English).
In February, New Delhi had handed over Moslem Uddin an absconding assassin to Dhaka.  
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is popularly known as Bangabandhu, was the father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He and most members of his family were brutally gunned down in their home in Dhaka on August 15 in 1975.
Both assassins were reportedly living in West Bengal for over two decades. Abdul Majed was picked up from near his home in south Kolkata late February. Moslem Uddin was detained in Bongaon, some 70 km away.  
Abdul Majed had been passing himself off as a teacher while Moslem Uddin ran a small herbal medicine shop. According to easternlinks.com, a news portal that broke the story, Majed revealed Moslem Uddin's whereabouts before he was hanged.
The reported intelligence operation to track Moslem Uddin was conducted under deep cover by top agencies and even the West Bengal police was unaware of the operation, sources say.
When initial reports about the operation emerged along with photos and videos of the suspect, there was a lot of confusion because some sources claimed the man in the photo - who was allegedly Moslem Uddin - had died a few years ago.
According to some reports, Bangladesh used highly sophisticated facial recognition technology to confirm that the man being handed over was indeed the fugitive.  Official confirmation of the operation is awaited both in India and Bangladesh.


