Birdem shuts ICU after detecting corona patients

Birdem has shut its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the detection of four coronavirus cases.Nazmul Islam, director of the hospital, said theylocked the ICU on Wednesday morning as three patients who were undergoing treatment at the unit were diagnosed with novel coronavirus infections the previous night.Birdem reported its first case on April 20. The patient was receiving treatment at the ICU.Regarding the first case, Dr Nazmul said the 62-year-old man got admitted hospital in the first week of April with various health issues, including diabetes, kidney and heart complications.Few days later, he was released from the hospital as he was feeling better.He was taken to Birdem again on April 13 with a certificate showing him to be negative for Covid-19 and was admitted to the ICU of the hospital.The hospital authorities tested his sample again and found him to be infected with coronavirus on April 20.Later, samples of five other patients, who were undergoing treatment at the ICU, were tested and three of them were found to be positive, he added. -UNB