Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:03 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Front Page

SC will hear emergency matters during closure

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday extended closure till May 5, during this time urgent court activities will run the amid coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was announced in a notification as per the directive of Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on the matter on Thursday.
Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court signed the notification.
Justice Md Nuruzzaman will hear the urgent matters at the chamber court maintaining social distance on Mondays every
week while Justice Obaidul Hasan will hear the urgent matters at the High Court division on April 25, 26, 27 and May 3, 4 and 5, said the notice.
Meanwhile, the District and Session Judge Court will conduct court activities on emergency cases on two days of the week, another notification said.
On March 24, the closure was declared for the courts from March 29 to April 2 as per the directive of the Chief Justice.
Then, on April 1, the holiday was extended till April 9. Later, the holidays were extended again until April 14. On Aril 11, the holiday was extended again until April 25.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two imams, 10 devotees allowed to attend Tarabi
NBR orders transfer of containers to off-docks
Heavy afternoon shower sweeps Dhaka
Handing over of Risaldar Moslem Uddin by India yet to be confirmed
Birdem shuts ICU after detecting corona patients
SC will hear emergency matters during closure
Pharmacies seek security
218 cops test positive for coronavirus


Latest News
3 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft