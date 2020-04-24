SC will hear emergency matters during closure





The decision was announced in a notification as per the directive of Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on the matter on Thursday.

Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court signed the notification.

Justice Md Nuruzzaman will hear the urgent matters at the chamber court maintaining social distance on Mondays every

week while Justice Obaidul Hasan will hear the urgent matters at the High Court division on April 25, 26, 27 and May 3, 4 and 5, said the notice.

Meanwhile, the District and Session Judge Court will conduct court activities on emergency cases on two days of the week, another notification said.

On March 24, the closure was declared for the courts from March 29 to April 2 as per the directive of the Chief Justice.

Then, on April 1, the holiday was extended till April 9. Later, the holidays were extended again until April 14. On Aril 11, the holiday was extended again until April 25.















