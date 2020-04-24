Video
Friday, 24 April, 2020
Home Front Page

Pharmacies seek security

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Walid Khan

After the Coronavirus outbreak about 4 lakh pharmacy owners have worked hard to ensure day-night medicine supply to people around the country.
But the pharmacy owners and their families are now spending their time in fear of Coronavirus infection and robbery in their pharmacies.
Bangladesh Chemist and Druggist Samity (BCDS) leaders said so far three pharmacy owners had died due to Coronavirus infection and robbery had been reported at a couple of medicine stores in the country.
BCDS leaders feared if the government failed to ensure safety of drugstores many of them might keep their shutters down in near future.
If it happens many people will be deprived of medicine services, they said.
Senior Vice President of the BCDS Kazi Mofizul Islam Kamal told the Daily Observer that in Narayanganj, Mirpur and Mitford areas three of their pharmacy owners had died of Coronavirus infections.
"We are trying to provide temporary assistance to those victims' families but it's not a permanent solution. The government should take responsibility and rehabilitate them permanently," he said.
Expressing grave concern over the security at the medicine stores Kazi Mahfuzul said robbery had taken place at medicine stores in different areas in Dhaka. That's why many drug dealers are forced to close their pharmacies by 10 pm.
As a result many acute patients are being deprived of emergency medicine service. "We have appealed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ensure security at drugstores."
Md Habibur Rahman Khan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the Health Services Division, told the Daily Observer that they had already taken steps to ensure safety of the pharmacies.
However, those who are working in pharmacies they have to arrange their personal safety themselves, he suggested.
According to the BCDS, around 1.5 lakh registered and 2.5 lakh non-registered pharmacies are involved in retail medicine business. And nearly about 3 million people are anyhow dependent on this business.


