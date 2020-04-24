18 ministries, divs to remain open in limited scale





The Public Administration Ministry on Thursday issued a notification with the date of Wednesday.

According to the notification, all central, divisional, district and upazila level offices of the ministries and divisions and its subordinate offices will remain open during the period to keep the economical, health and relief related activities functional. However, the offices will work in a limited scale.

The notification, signed by the PA Ministry Deputy

Secretary Kazi Mohhamad Saiful Islam, also asked the government officials concerned to stay in their work places mandatorily.

The Ministries and Divisions, which will remain open in a limited scale, are Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Division, Public Administration Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Food Ministry, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Health Services Division, Health Education and Family Welfare Division, Public Safety Division, Security Services Division, Information Ministry, Local Government Division, Rural Development and Cooperatives Division, Shipping Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry, Women and Children Affairs Ministry, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and Water Resources Ministry.

The circular also said that the operation of all transports including trucks, tank lorries, and cargo vessels involved with carrying essential commodities and other products will remain in operation.

Considering the overall situation, the factories and transports relevant with production and supply will also be opened later gradually, it said, adding that the educational institutions will not be allowed to keep open during the period.

However, the emergency services like telecom, utility, print and electronic media will also remain out of the general holidays according to the notification.

Beginning from March 26 this year, all development and economic activities the country remained stuck due to the government's announcement of general holidays to prevent the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which already claimed 127 lives and around 4,200 infections in the country.















