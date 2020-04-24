Video
Seven more die of Covid-19, 414 new cases detected

Bangladesh in better condition than many countries, Health Minister says

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Seven more people died from coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 127.
Besides, 414 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases to 4186. Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure at daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.
"In the last 24 hours, 414 more patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infections. The total number of the infected people has reached 4,186. Seven more people have died and the total death toll is 127," he said.
Zahid Maleque mentioned that Bangladesh is in a better condition than many countries. "In the 45th days of infection, Bangladesh has lost 120 patients whereas within the same period around 1,1000 people died in Italy."
The minister claimed that there will be no special treatments for VIPs and wealthy patients.
 "The government has taken no such step. Hospitals will operate the same for everyone and will provide same treatment to everybody," he said.
Zahid Maleque urged every government employee not to make statements without the permission of the higher authorities.
 "No hospital has been locked down and the medicine supply is adequate," the minister added.  
He mentioned that a decision has been taken by the government to take action against fake mask selling.  
Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nasima Sultana said 3,921 samples were collected from across the country and 3,416 tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the deceased, five were male and two were female. "All of them were from Dhaka," she added.
 "Four of the deceased were aged above 60, two between 51 and 60 and one was aged between 41 and 50," she said about the age distribution of the deceased.  
Dr Nasima noted that COVID-19 patients have been identified in three more districts all of which are in Khulna division.
She also said the growth of coronavirus infection is based in Dhaka city.
 "Within one month, the number of affected people has grown exponentially, around 85 percent of the infected have been detected in Dhaka...Rajarbagh, Mohammadpur, Mirpur and seven other places within Dhaka have the highest number of patients in the capital," Dr Nasima said.
Sixty-eight percent of the total infected are male while 32 percent are female.
 "If we look at the age distribution of the infected ones, 10 percent are aged above 60, 24 percent within 21 and 30, 22 percent within 31 and 40 and eight percent within 11 and 20," she said and commented that the youth of the country are the most affected at the moment.
Sixteen more patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima added.


