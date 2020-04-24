Banking hours extended to 2pm





Additionally, the banks in these areas will remain open until 3:30pm for other financial activities, the Bangladesh Bank announced through a circular on Thursday.

All branches of scheduled banks located in the country's prime commercial districts, Motijheel-Dilkusha of Dhaka and Khatunganj-Agrabad areas will stay open on all workdays from Apr 26 until further notice, the circular read.

The financial sector regulator has changed bank operation hours several times to address commercial transaction issues emerging from the lockdown.

Initially, the banking hours were reduced, from 10am to 12pm, as part of the emergency services amid the shutdown following the death of several bank officials after they contracted novel coronavirus.

However, on Apr 2, the hours were extended to 1pm for customers, with the banks remaining open until 3 pm.

The central bank on Apr 9 ordered banks to carry out customer transactions between 10am and 12.30pm after some bankers were infected with COVID-19.

