Kudos to journalists and media outlets

Via email Dear SirDuring such critical times, accurate information becomes greatest necessity. And the few daily newspapers operating now are doing just that with sincerity so that the citizens can remain informed and updated. I personally want to thank the media outlets who are carrying out their responsibilities despite the many difficulties. I realise how difficult it must be for the staff to carry out their daily obligations during a lockdown so that we can get the news of what is happening around us.I also comprehend that due to the lack of advertisement, many newspapers are faced with the threat of ending their operations. As a regular reader of this daily, I salute their stance and urge them to continue, even if it requires reducing the number of pages to mitigate costs. People only talk about law enforcement, health officials and the likes, as frontline heroes. But I think there are many more professions too. I want to express my gratitude towards all those newspapers that are fulfilling the demands of the many readers across the nation in this time of crisis.Sajedul IslamVia email