Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:02 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Kudos to journalists and media outlets

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Dear Sir
During such critical times, accurate information becomes greatest necessity. And the few daily newspapers operating now are doing just that with sincerity so that the citizens can remain informed and updated. I personally want to thank the media outlets who are carrying out their responsibilities despite the many difficulties. I realise how difficult it must be for the staff to carry out their daily obligations during a lockdown so that we can get the news of what is happening around us.




I also comprehend that due to the lack of advertisement, many newspapers are faced with the threat of ending their operations. As a regular reader of this daily, I salute their stance and urge them to continue, even if it requires reducing the number of pages to mitigate costs. People only talk about law enforcement, health officials and the likes, as frontline heroes. But I think there are many more professions too. I want to express my gratitude towards all those newspapers that are fulfilling the demands of the many readers across the nation in this time of crisis.

Sajedul Islam
Via email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kudos to journalists and media outlets
COVID-19 and need for online education in BD
7th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy
Traditional medicine and Coronavirus
This Ramadan sends god as your guest at home!!!
Gratitude to COVID-19 warriors
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed


Latest News
3 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft