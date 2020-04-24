Video
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:02 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
BSTI to strengthen market surveillance during Ramadan: Humayun

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has strengthened market surveillance activities across the country to ensure safe food during the holy month of Ramadan.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday made the                     disclosure in a meeting in the conference room of the ministry arranged to make                                 sure supply of unadulterated food and other commodities during the holy month of                     Ramdan.
 "Throughout the year, BSTI conducts mobile courts and surveillance drives across the country and this time ahead of the Ramadan it has strengthened its drives to          further enforce the rule," he said.
BSS adds: The meeting was held for ensuring safe and quality products for                                 the consumers in the fasting month of Ramadan, proper implementation of the PM's stimulus packages and taking effective measures for implementation of the Prime Minister's 31-point direction to fight the coronavirus.
Humayun instructed BSTI to continue its other services, including testing the quality of products in any situation.




To ensure the supply of safe food during the Ramadan, he said, it is essential to increase surveillance in both kitchen market and supper shops across the          country and there can't be any let down. In the process.
"BSTI has recently taken up awareness programs on production and use of quality products for all, including producers and consumers. He asked BSTI to                   continue sending warning letters to the food producing industries that they produce             quality food.
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the meeting as the special guest while Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over the meeting.
Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said the government is now prioritizing to ensure food security for the people, along with quality food.



