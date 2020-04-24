Video
BB’s Cuts In Mandatory Rates

Tk 46,000cr liquidity increases in banks

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business correspondent

The lending capacity of banks has increased by more than Tk46,000 crore resulting from a number of monetary measures taken by Bangladesh Bank (BB) in recent weeks to boost liquidity in the money market.
The BB on April 9 slashed banks' CRR (cash reserve ratio) by 150 basis points to 4 percent. Earlier, the central bank on March 24 cut CRR from 5.50 percent to 5 percent to ease liquidity flow to the market.
The cut in cash reserve ratio would inject an additional amount of about Tk19,200 crore into the economy, according to an estimate of the central bank. The CRR determines the portion of customers' deposits money that commercial banks must keep as a reserve with the central bank.
To boost investment in the economy hard hit by the surging coronavirus outbreak BB has also raised the banks' advance-deposit ratio (ADR) by 2 percent. The BB on April 12 enhanced the ADR for conventional banks to 87 percent from 85 percent and IDR (investment-deposit ratio) for Islamic banks to 92 percent from 90 percent.  
As a result, Tk27,000 crore additional lending capacity  developed in commercial banks, according to another estimate of the department of off-site supervision of BB. Besides the two major initiatives, BB also slashed the policy on repurchase agreement rate (known as repo) by 75 basis points to 5.25 percent to make funds cheaper for banks.
Through the initiative, banks can get more access to central bank funds if needed at a lower rate of return. The repayment duration of repo is between one day and 28 days as per the central bank's rules.
BB started to purchase T-bills and bonds from scheduled banks to inject liquidity into the market, was yet another initiative to boost liquidity in the economy during pandemic coronavirus.
Experts said that the central bank was doing its parts but the scheduled banks would have to be more pro-active during this crisis period.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the central bank said the central bank took several initiatives to increase liquidity in the banking sector. Now banks would have to come forward, although most of them were facing several problems including high amount of defaulted loans, he added.
Formulation of the rules and regulation was not the only job of the central bank, it should increase their monitoring activities over scheduled banks to implement the bailout package, he suggested.
Policy Research Institute executive director Ahsan H Mansur said the measures were rather inadequate compared to the enormity of the destruction caused by the novel coronavirus. The central bank should have cut the policy rate by at least 200 basis points and brought down the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) too, he added.
However, bankers welcomed the central bank's initiatives, saying the measure would help implement the bailout package rolled out to shore up the battered businesses.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB)  Chairman Ali Reza Iftekhar said the BB's step was very good initiative. The policy measures would help banks in mobilizing enough credit flow during the virus-related critical period, he added.


